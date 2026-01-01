RTMP

The protocol your encoder — OBS, vMix, Zoom or a hardware box — uses to send a live signal to the platform. Today it is for ingest, not playback.

Updated: November 2026 5 min read Protocols
In short

RTMP (Real-Time Messaging Protocol) carries the live signal from the encoder to the streaming platform. Viewers no longer watch RTMP: the platform transcodes the stream and delivers it over HLS. Its alternatives are RTMPS, which is encrypted, and SRT, which copes better with unstable networks.

What is RTMP?

RTMP is a protocol Macromedia, later Adobe, created to move audio and video in real time between a server and the Flash player. Flash disappeared from browsers, but RTMP took another job: carrying a live signal from where it is produced to the platform that processes it.

It runs over TCP, usually on port 1935, and keeps a connection open while the encoder streams continuously. Its big strength is compatibility: practically every streaming app, mobile app and hardware encoder speaks RTMP.

Where RTMP sits in a live stream

Capture

Camera, microphone, screen or a production switcher.

Encoder

OBS, vMix, Larix, Zoom or a hardware encoder compresses the signal, usually in H.264H.264 (AVC)The most compatible video codec: practically every browser, phone and smart TV plays it. The safe format to upload and deliver.Open definition →, at the bitrate you choose.

RTMP ingest

The signal travels to the platform using the server URL and the stream key. This is the only leg where RTMP is used.

Transcoding and HLS delivery

The platform transcodes the signal into several qualities and delivers them through a CDNCDN (Content Delivery Network)A global network of edge servers that caches video close to viewers, cutting latency and absorbing traffic spikes.Open definition → over HLSHLS (HTTP Live Streaming)Apple’s adaptive streaming protocol. Uses .m3u8 manifests and segmented delivery; supported on every browser, device and smart TV.Open definition →, which every browser and phone plays.

Server URL and stream key

SettingWhat it isFormat example
Server URLThe address of the ingest serverrtmp://server/live
Stream keyThe secret identifier of your eventA long, unique string

Anyone with the key can stream into your event: treat it like a password and regenerate it if it was shown on screen.

RTMP vs RTMPS vs SRT

RTMPRTMPSSRT
TransportTCPTCP with TLS encryptionUDP with packet recovery
EncryptionNoYesYes
On unstable networksStruggles: drops add upSame as RTMPHandles packet loss better
CompatibilityUniversalVery wideWide and growing

Rule of thumb: RTMPS for a stable office or studio connection; SRT for mobile, outdoor events or long distances.

Further reading

Denis Konnov

Written by

Denis Konnov Verified

CMO at Kinescope

Denis leads marketing and content at Kinescope, working closely with the platform's engineers. This glossary is reviewed and kept up to date by the team building Kinescope's streaming, encoding and CDN delivery infrastructure.

FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.

RTMP (Real-Time Messaging Protocol) is a streaming protocol that started with Flash and is now used mostly for ingest: carrying the live signal from the encoder (OBS, vMix, Zoom or a hardware box) to the streaming platform, which then delivers it to viewers over HLS.

Yes, but only on one leg of the chain. Browsers no longer play RTMP, so viewers watch over HLS. RTMP stays between the encoder and the platform because practically every streaming app and device supports it.

RTMPS is RTMP inside a TLS-encrypted connection, the same technology as HTTPS. The signal cannot be read or tampered with on the way. If your encoder and platform support it, it is the recommended option.

RTMP runs over TCP: universal, but it struggles on unstable networks. SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) runs over UDP, recovers lost packets and encrypts the signal. For mobile connections or long distances SRT usually holds up better; for a stable office connection RTMP or RTMPS is enough.
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