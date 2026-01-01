RTMP The protocol your encoder — OBS, vMix, Zoom or a hardware box — uses to send a live signal to the platform. Today it is for ingest, not playback. Copy link

In short RTMP (Real-Time Messaging Protocol) carries the live signal from the encoder to the streaming platform. Viewers no longer watch RTMP: the platform transcodes the stream and delivers it over HLS. Its alternatives are RTMPS, which is encrypted, and SRT, which copes better with unstable networks.

What is RTMP?

RTMP is a protocol Macromedia, later Adobe, created to move audio and video in real time between a server and the Flash player. Flash disappeared from browsers, but RTMP took another job: carrying a live signal from where it is produced to the platform that processes it.

It runs over TCP, usually on port 1935, and keeps a connection open while the encoder streams continuously. Its big strength is compatibility: practically every streaming app, mobile app and hardware encoder speaks RTMP.

Where RTMP sits in a live stream

Capture Camera, microphone, screen or a production switcher. Encoder OBS, vMix, Larix, Zoom or a hardware encoder compresses the signal, usually in H.264H.264 (AVC)The most compatible video codec: practically every browser, phone and smart TV plays it. The safe format to upload and deliver.Open definition →, at the bitrate you choose. RTMP ingest The signal travels to the platform using the server URL and the stream key. This is the only leg where RTMP is used. Transcoding and HLS delivery The platform transcodes the signal into several qualities and delivers them through a CDNCDN (Content Delivery Network)A global network of edge servers that caches video close to viewers, cutting latency and absorbing traffic spikes.Open definition → over HLSHLS (HTTP Live Streaming)Apple’s adaptive streaming protocol. Uses .m3u8 manifests and segmented delivery; supported on every browser, device and smart TV.Open definition →, which every browser and phone plays.

Server URL and stream key

Setting What it is Format example Server URL The address of the ingest server rtmp://server/live Stream key The secret identifier of your event A long, unique string

Anyone with the key can stream into your event: treat it like a password and regenerate it if it was shown on screen.

RTMP vs RTMPS vs SRT

RTMP RTMPS SRT Transport TCP TCP with TLS encryption UDP with packet recovery Encryption No Yes Yes On unstable networks Struggles: drops add up Same as RTMP Handles packet loss better Compatibility Universal Very wide Wide and growing

Rule of thumb: RTMPS for a stable office or studio connection; SRT for mobile, outdoor events or long distances.

How Kinescope handles this Stream to Kinescope over RTMP Kinescope live streams take the signal over RTMP or sRTMP from OBS Studio, vMix, a paid Zoom account, Larix or a hardware encoder, with ingest servers in Europe, North America, Brazil and other regions so you can pick the nearest. A standard broadcast runs about 5–10 seconds behind real time; LL-HLSLow-Latency HLS (LL-HLS)Apple’s HLS extension that publishes partial segments and holds playlist requests, cutting live delay from 10–30 seconds to a few.Open definition → lowers that for interactive formats, and the recording can be saved when the stream ends. See live streaming

Further reading

Kinescope: connecting the stream — RTMP servers and supported encoders.

Live streaming — the whole live pipeline.

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