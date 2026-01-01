Video webhooks The HTTP calls a video platform makes to your server the moment something happens — a video finished encoding, a live stream went on air — so your product reacts without polling. Copy link

In short A webhook is the video platform calling your backend when an event happens — encoding finished, stream started — so you publish, notify or update records instantly; viewer actions such as finishing a video come from player events instead.

What are video webhooks?

A webhook is an HTTP request a platform sends to a URL you register whenever a particular event happens. For video, those events are things that take time or happen on their own schedule: an upload finishes transcodingTranscodingRe-encoding a source video into multiple resolutions and bitrates so a player can switch between quality levels on the fly.Open definition →, a live streamLive streamReal-time video delivered as it is captured, transcoded and segmented on the fly — webinars, events, broadcasts.Open definition → connects or ends, a recording becomes available. The request carries a JSON payload describing what changed.

The alternative is polling — asking the video APIVideo APIUpload, transcode, store, protect and stream video through HTTP calls — the infrastructure under a product’s video feature, without building it.Open definition → every few seconds whether the video is ready yet. Polling wastes requests, adds delay and runs into rate limits. Webhooks invert it: the platform tells you once, at the right moment.

What teams automate with webhooks

Event What your backend does Video processing status changes Publish the lesson, notify the uploader, unlock the product page Live stream created Add the event to a schedule, send invitations Live stream connected Mark the event “on air”, open the chat, alert subscribers Live stream disconnected Show a “we’ll be right back” state, page the producer Live stream finished Close the chat, queue the recording for publishing Live stream cancelled Notify registrants, free the slot

Webhooks vs player events

Webhooks describe what happens on the platform. What a viewer does — starts, pauses, reaches the end — happens in the player, in their browser or app. To record that a user finished a video, or to sync course progress with an LMS, listen to player events and send them to your backend yourself:

Load the player API Embed the player through its JavaScript or native SDK rather than a bare iframe. Subscribe to events Listen for progress (time updates) and completion (ended) for the signed-in user. Post to your backend Send user, video and position to your own endpoint, throttled — for example every 10 seconds and on completion. Update the record Your server writes progress to the database or LMS, and can resume playback from the last position next time.

Handling webhooks safely

Authenticate the sender. Accept webhook calls only with credentials you configured — basic auth on the endpoint, a shared secret or a signature — so nobody can fake a “video ready” event.

Accept webhook calls only with credentials you configured — basic auth on the endpoint, a shared secret or a signature — so nobody can fake a “video ready” event. Answer fast, work later. Return 2xx immediately and do slow work in a queue; a timeout may be treated as a failure and retried.

Return 2xx immediately and do slow work in a queue; a timeout may be treated as a failure and retried. Make handlers idempotent. The same event can arrive twice. Key your processing on the video or event ID so a repeat changes nothing.

The same event can arrive twice. Key your processing on the video or event ID so a repeat changes nothing. Don’t trust order. Events can arrive out of sequence; read the status in the payload rather than assuming the previous step happened.

How Kinescope handles this Kinescope sends seven webhook events Kinescope posts webhooks as JSON for seven events: media.update.status for video processing, and live.created , live.connected , live.disconnected , live.finished , live.cancelled and live.enabled for the live-stream lifecycle. Endpoints can be protected with basic auth. For viewer progress, the IFrame Player API and the native SDKs emit events such as Playing , TimeUpdate and Ended to drive your own tracking. Read the webhook docs

Further reading

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