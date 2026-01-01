Video API The interface that turns video infrastructure — upload, encoding, storage, delivery, playback — into a few HTTP calls inside your own product. Copy link

In short A video API lets your backend and apps upload, transcode, store, protect and stream video through HTTP requests, so you build the product around the video instead of the encoding servers, storage and CDN underneath it.

What is a video API?

A video API is a programmatic interface to a video platform. Instead of uploading files by hand in a dashboard, your backend or app sends HTTP requests: create a video, upload the file, check its status, get an embed or playback URL, restrict who can watch, read analytics. The platform does the heavy work in between — transcodingTranscodingRe-encoding a source video into multiple resolutions and bitrates so a player can switch between quality levels on the fly.Open definition → into an adaptive ladder, storage, delivery over a CDNCDN (Content Delivery Network)A global network of edge servers that caches video close to viewers, cutting latency and absorbing traffic spikes.Open definition → and playback.

It is what teams use when video is part of their own product rather than a marketing asset: a course platform with lessons, an app where users upload clips, a SaaS tool that records meetings, a marketplace with product videos.

What a video API covers

Layer Built yourself With a video API Upload Resumable uploads, retries, storage buckets One request, upload links for clients, chunked uploads for large files Encoding FFmpeg workers, queues, ladder tuning Automatic adaptive renditions Packaging HLS HLS (HTTP Live Streaming) Apple’s adaptive streaming protocol. Uses .m3u8 manifests and segmented delivery; supported on every browser, device and smart TV. Apple’s adaptive streaming protocol. Uses .m3u8 manifests and segmented delivery; supported on every browser, device and smart TV. Open definition → DASH DASH Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP — an open ISO standard using .mpd manifests, common for DRM-protected premium content. Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP — an open ISO standard using .mpd manifests, common for DRM-protected premium content. Open definition → Done on upload Delivery CDN contract, cache rules, egress bills Included, billed per GB Protection Licence servers, token signing DRM DRM Encryption of the video file plus a licence server that issues a per-session key — so a downloaded copy stays unplayable. Encryption of the video file plus a licence server that issues a per-session key — so a downloaded copy stays unplayable. Open definition → signed links Signed URL A playback link carrying an expiry and a cryptographic token — it stops working once the window closes, and a tampered link never works. A playback link carrying an expiry and a cryptographic token — it stops working once the window closes, and a tampered link never works. Open definition → Playback Player, mobile players, analytics Embeddable player, SDKs, player events Status Polling your own jobs Webhooks Video webhooks HTTP calls a video platform makes to your backend when a video is ready or a live stream starts — so your product reacts without polling. HTTP calls a video platform makes to your backend when a video is ready or a live stream starts — so your product reacts without polling. Open definition →

How a video API workflow runs

Authenticate Create an API token in the dashboard and send it as a Bearer header from your backend — never from the browser or the mobile app. Upload Send a file in one request, import it from a URL, or create an upload link so the client uploads straight to the platform without passing through your server. Large files go in resumable chunks. Let it process The platform encodes adaptive renditions and notifies your backend with a webhook when the video is ready — no polling. Play and track Embed the player or use a native SDK, restrict playback to your users, and read player events and analytics to know who watched what.

Large files and user uploads

Uploads are where home-grown video features break first. A 4K screen recording can run to tens of gigabytes; on a phone connection, a single-request upload that fails at 90% starts again from zero. Video APIs solve this with resumable, chunked protocols such as TUS: the file goes in pieces, and a dropped connection resumes from the last confirmed chunk.

For user-generated video, the usual pattern is a short-lived upload link: your backend asks the API for one, hands it to the client, and the file goes directly from the user’s device to the video platform. Your servers never carry the bytes.

Example: import a video by URL with the Kinescope API

curl -X POST https://uploader.kinescope.io/v2/video \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $KINESCOPE_API_TOKEN" \ -H "X-Video-Title: Lesson 1" \ -H "X-Video-URL: https://example.com/lesson-1.mp4"

How Kinescope handles this Kinescope is a video API with DRM included Kinescope’s REST API at api.kinescope.io/v1 covers upload — a single request, upload links, import by URL and TUS for large files — automatic transcoding into adaptive renditions up to 4K, live streams over RTMP, RTMPS and SRT, playback protection and analytics. Open-source SDKs cover iOS, Android, Flutter, React, React Native, Vue and Angular, seven webhookVideo webhooksHTTP calls a video platform makes to your backend when a video is ready or a live stream starts — so your product reacts without polling.Open definition → events keep your backend in sync, and an MCP server (public beta) lets AI agents manage videos. Widevine and FairPlay DRM come with paid plans from €10/month. Open the developer hub

Further reading

Video upload API — upload patterns, resumable uploads and client upload links.

Video hosting API guide — what to look for when choosing one.

Kinescope developer hub — quick start, live IFrame Player API demo and SDKs.

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