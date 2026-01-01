Egress fees for video

What a cloud provider charges for every gigabyte that leaves its network — the line on the invoice that grows fastest once people actually watch your video.

Updated: November 2026 6 min read Delivery
In short

Egress is the data that leaves a provider’s network, billed per GB; because every minute watched is downloaded by a viewer, video egress scales directly with watch time — so the per-GB price, the cache hit ratio and the bitrate you stream decide the bill.

What are egress fees?

Egress fees are charges for data transferred out of a cloud or hosting provider’s network — to the internet, to another region or to another provider. Uploading (ingress) is usually free; downloading is metered per gigabyte. On public clouds this is often the least predictable line of the bill, because it grows with usage rather than with what you provisioned.

For video, egress is the main event. Every viewer downloads the stream they watch, so delivery volume rises in direct proportion to watch time. A library that costs little to store can cost a lot to serve once it becomes popular.

How to estimate video egress

Delivery volume is roughly average bitrate × watch time. In gigabytes: Mbps × hours × 0.45.

Average bitratePer watch hour500 watch hours10,000 watch hours
1.5 Mbps (≈480p–720p)0.68 GB338 GB6,750 GB
3 Mbps (≈1080p)1.35 GB675 GB13,500 GB
6 Mbps (high-bitrate 1080p)2.7 GB1,350 GB27,000 GB

The real average is lower than the top rendition: an adaptiveAdaptive Bitrate (ABR)Automatically adjusts video quality in real time to match each viewer’s connection speed — smooth playback from 480p to 4K with no buffering.Open definition → player spends part of the time on lower qualities, especially on mobile.

Where video egress hides

  • Origin to CDN. Some setups pay twice: once for data leaving cloud storage to fill the CDN, and again for the CDN delivering it to viewers. A low cache hit ratioOrigin shield (tiered caching)A cache tier between CDN edges and the origin that collapses duplicate requests, so a traffic spike reaches your server once, not thousands of times.Open definition → makes the first part large.
  • Overstreamed quality. Sending 1080p to a phone in a small embed is bandwidth the viewer never sees.
  • Hotlinking. Other sites embedding your files add traffic with no audience of yours — see hotlink protectionHotlink protectionStopping other sites from playing your video on your bandwidth bill — domain-locked embeds, expiring signed links and playback tokens.Open definition →.
  • Regions and tiers. Per-GB rates often differ by region, and flat plans can jump once traffic crosses a band.

How to reduce video delivery costs

Deliver through a video CDN

A CDNCDN (Content Delivery Network)A global network of edge servers that caches video close to viewers, cutting latency and absorbing traffic spikes.Open definition → priced for video usually costs far less per GB than raw cloud egress, and its caches keep the origin out of most requests.

Right-size the ladder

Tune the adaptive ladder and cap resolution for small players; a more efficient codecCodecThe algorithm that compresses and decompresses video — H.264, H.265 (HEVC) and AV1 are the most common in modern streaming.Open definition → carries the same quality in fewer bits.

Close the leaks

Lock playback to your domains and expire public links so you only pay for your own audience.

Read the tiers

Check how volume bands apply, whether there are minimum commitments and what the price becomes at the volume you expect next year, not this month.

What delivery costs on Kinescope

Monthly deliveryPrice per GB
0–1,000 GB€0.03
1,000–6,000 GB€0.02
6,000–21,000 GB€0.015
21,000–51,000 GB€0.01
Above 51,000 GBCustom

Rates from the pricing page; storage and processing are billed separately. Paid plans start at €10/month; the Free plan includes 200 GB of traffic a month.

Further reading

Denis Konnov

Written by

Denis Konnov Verified

CMO at Kinescope

Denis leads marketing and content at Kinescope, working closely with the platform's engineers. This glossary is reviewed and kept up to date by the team building Kinescope's streaming, encoding and CDN delivery infrastructure.

FAQ

Can’t find the answer you need? Check out our Help Center.

Egress fees are charges a cloud or hosting provider applies to data leaving its network, usually per gigabyte. Uploading data is typically free; serving it to users, to another region or to another provider is metered. For video, egress grows directly with watch time because every viewer downloads the stream.

Roughly average bitrate × watch time: about 0.68 GB per hour at 1.5 Mbps, 1.35 GB per hour at 3 Mbps (typical 1080p) and 2.7 GB per hour at 6 Mbps. Multiply by your monthly watch hours to estimate delivery volume.

Serve video through a CDN priced for video rather than straight from cloud storage, keep the cache hit ratio high so the origin is rarely hit, tune the adaptive bitrate ladder and codec, lock playback to your domains to stop hotlinking, and compare per-GB tiers at the volume you expect.

CDN traffic is the data a CDN delivers to viewers, and it is how video platforms usually bill delivery. Cloud egress is the provider’s charge for data leaving its network; if your CDN pulls from cloud storage, you may pay both — which is why the cache hit ratio matters.
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