Origin shield and tiered caching

The cache layer between the CDN’s edges and your origin — the reason a premiere with thousands of viewers produces one request to your server, not thousands.

Updated: November 2026 6 min read Delivery
In short

Tiered caching puts a regional shield cache between the edges and the origin, so when many edges miss the same video segment, only one request goes back to the origin — keeping it fast, cheap and standing during a traffic spike.

What is an origin shield?

An origin shield is an extra caching tier that sits between a CDNCDN (Content Delivery Network)A global network of edge servers that caches video close to viewers, cutting latency and absorbing traffic spikes.Open definition →’s edge servers and the origin, where the master copy of your video lives. When an edge does not have a segment, it asks the shield instead of the origin. If the shield has it, the origin is never touched; if not, the shield fetches it once and serves every edge that asked.

A CDN arranged this way uses tiered caching (also called multi-layered or hierarchical caching): edges near viewers, one or more regional or shield tiers behind them, and the origin last. For video this matters more than for web pages, because one video turns into thousands of small segment files and a popular stream requests them from everywhere at once.

How multi-layered caching works

A viewer requests a segment

The player asks the nearest edge for the next segment of the rendition it is playing.

Edge hit or miss

On a hit, the edge answers immediately. On a miss, it forwards the request to the shield instead of the origin.

Request collapsing at the shield

If ten edges miss the same segment at the same moment, the shield merges their requests and fetches the segment from the origin once.

Fill on the way back

The segment is stored at the shield and at each edge, so the next viewer in every region gets a hit.

The number to watch is the cache hit ratio — the share of requests answered from cache. Each extra tier raises it, because the shield sees requests from many edges and is far more likely to already hold a segment than any single edge.

What gets cached, and for how long

ObjectChanges?Caching approach
VoD segmentsNever, once writtenLong cache lifetime; versioned URLs
VoD manifestRarelyLong lifetime, purged on re-encode
Live segmentsNever, once writtenCached as soon as they appear
Live playlistEvery few secondsVery short lifetime, or held requests for LL-HLSLow-Latency HLS (LL-HLS)Apple’s HLS extension that publishes partial segments and holds playlist requests, cutting live delay from 10–30 seconds to a few.Open definition →
Signed playback URLsPer viewerCache key ignores the token, so one object serves all

Packaging matters too: with CMAFCMAF (Common Media Application Format)One fragmented-MP4 packaging that HLS and DASH can both play — a single set of segments for every device and the base of low-latency live.Open definition →, HLS and DASH share one set of segments, so the cache holds one object instead of two.

Why it matters during traffic peaks

  • Premieres and live events. A new video is cold everywhere. Without a shield, thousands of viewers can turn one missing segment into thousands of identical origin requests at the same second.
  • Origin load and cost. Fewer origin fetches mean a smaller origin and less data leaving it — on public clouds, fewer egress feesEgress feesWhat a provider charges per GB of data leaving its network. For video it grows with watch time, so bitrate, caching and per-GB price set the bill.Open definition →.
  • Long-tail libraries. Rarely watched lessons are rarely at a given edge, but often still at the shield, so their first viewer in a region does not wait for the origin.
  • Distance. A shield close to the origin keeps long-haul fetches to one per segment rather than one per edge per segment.

Further reading

Denis Konnov

Written by

Denis Konnov Verified

CMO at Kinescope

Denis leads marketing and content at Kinescope, working closely with the platform's engineers. This glossary is reviewed and kept up to date by the team building Kinescope's streaming, encoding and CDN delivery infrastructure.

FAQ

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An origin shield is a cache tier between a CDN’s edge servers and the origin server. Edges that miss a file ask the shield instead of the origin, and the shield fetches each file from the origin only once. It reduces origin load, raises the overall cache hit ratio and protects the origin during traffic spikes.

Requests go first to the edge nearest the viewer, then on a miss to a regional or shield cache, and only then to the origin. Each tier stores what it fetches, and the shield merges simultaneous requests for the same segment, so a popular video is pulled from the origin once and then served from caches worldwide.

Put the video behind a CDN with edges near your viewers and a shield tier in front of the origin, keep segments immutable with versioned URLs so they can be cached for a long time, give live playlists a very short lifetime, and exclude per-viewer tokens from the cache key. A video platform with its own CDN handles all of this for you.

Request collapsing (or coalescing) is when a cache that receives many simultaneous requests for the same missing object forwards only one of them upstream and answers the rest once the object arrives. It is what stops a premiere from flooding the origin.
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