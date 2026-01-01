OTT (over-the-top) Video that reaches viewers straight over the internet, without cable, satellite or IPTV. The model of Netflix, DAZN and any company’s own video platform. Copy link

In short OTT (over-the-top) is video delivered directly over the internet to any device, without depending on an operator. An OTT platform brings together hosting, CDN delivery, a player, DRM and access control.

What is OTT?

OTT stands for “over-the-top”: the video travels over the internet connection the viewer already has, without going through a TV operator’s network. It does not matter whether the viewer is at home on fibre, on mobile data or in a hotel: a connection and a browser, an app or a smart TV are enough.

The term was coined to tell these services apart from traditional pay TV. Today it covers everything from big series and sport platforms to an online academy selling courses, a digital publisher streaming its shows or a company publishing internal training with controlled access. In every case the content owner distributes directly.

OTT vs traditional TV and IPTV

Model How video arrives Where it plays Who controls distribution Broadcast, cable, satellite Broadcast signal or operator network TV with a tuner or set-top box The channel and the operator IPTV An IP network managed by the operator The provider’s set-top box The telecom operator OTT The public internet, through a CDN CDN (Content Delivery Network) A global network of edge servers that caches video close to viewers, cutting latency and absorbing traffic spikes. A global network of edge servers that caches video close to viewers, cutting latency and absorbing traffic spikes. Open definition → Any browser, phone, tablet or smart TV The content owner

The key difference from IPTV: OTT does not depend on one provider’s network, so the potential audience is anyone with a connection.

What an OTT platform is made of

Hosting and transcoding Each video is stored and transcoded into several qualities for adaptive bitrateAdaptive Bitrate (ABR)Automatically adjusts video quality in real time to match each viewer’s connection speed — smooth playback from 480p to 4K with no buffering.Open definition →, so it plays smoothly on any connection. CDN delivery A network of servers close to viewers absorbs audience peaks — a premiere or a liveLive streamReal-time video delivered as it is captured, transcoded and segmented on the fly — webinars, events, broadcasts.Open definition → match. Player and apps The web player and, where needed, mobile and smart TV apps, with your brand and no third-party ads. Protection DRMDRMEncryption of the video file plus a licence server that issues a per-session key — so a downloaded copy stays unplayable.Open definition → so paid content cannot be copied, and access controlVideo access controlThe rules that decide who may start a video: approved domains, expiring signed links, geo and IP limits, passwords, one-time codes and SSO.Open definition → to decide who watches and from where. Monetisation and analytics Subscriptions, payments or ads, and data on what is watched, for how long and where viewers drop off.

Business models: SVOD, AVOD and TVOD

Model How the viewer pays Typical example SVOD (subscription) A recurring fee for the whole catalogue Series platforms, academies with membership AVOD (advertising) Free, in exchange for ads Free ad-funded channels TVOD (transactional) Pay per title: rent or buy Film releases, single courses, paid events

Many services combine models: a subscription catalogue plus VODVoD (Video on Demand)Pre-recorded video a viewer can start any time — the opposite of live. Transcoded once, then served from the CDN on request.Open definition → or live events paid separately.

How Kinescope handles this The video infrastructure of an OTT Kinescope covers the video side of an OTT platform: hosting, adaptive transcoding, delivery from its own CDNCDN (Content Delivery Network)A global network of edge servers that caches video close to viewers, cutting latency and absorbing traffic spikes.Open definition →, an ad-free player with your brand, DRMDRMEncryption of the video file plus a licence server that issues a per-session key — so a downloaded copy stays unplayable.Open definition → with Widevine and FairPlay, and live streams. Your website or app is built on top with the API. See video hosting

Further reading

Kinescope for developers — API, SDKs and the player for building your own OTT app.

DRM — protecting paid content.

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