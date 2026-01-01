OTT (over-the-top)

Video that reaches viewers straight over the internet, without cable, satellite or IPTV. The model of Netflix, DAZN and any company’s own video platform.

Updated: November 2026 6 min read Delivery
In short

OTT (over-the-top) is video delivered directly over the internet to any device, without depending on an operator. An OTT platform brings together hosting, CDN delivery, a player, DRM and access control.

What is OTT?

OTT stands for “over-the-top”: the video travels over the internet connection the viewer already has, without going through a TV operator’s network. It does not matter whether the viewer is at home on fibre, on mobile data or in a hotel: a connection and a browser, an app or a smart TV are enough.

The term was coined to tell these services apart from traditional pay TV. Today it covers everything from big series and sport platforms to an online academy selling courses, a digital publisher streaming its shows or a company publishing internal training with controlled access. In every case the content owner distributes directly.

OTT vs traditional TV and IPTV

ModelHow video arrivesWhere it playsWho controls distribution
Broadcast, cable, satelliteBroadcast signal or operator networkTV with a tuner or set-top boxThe channel and the operator
IPTVAn IP network managed by the operatorThe provider’s set-top boxThe telecom operator
OTTThe public internet, through a CDNCDN (Content Delivery Network)A global network of edge servers that caches video close to viewers, cutting latency and absorbing traffic spikes.Open definition →Any browser, phone, tablet or smart TVThe content owner

The key difference from IPTV: OTT does not depend on one provider’s network, so the potential audience is anyone with a connection.

What an OTT platform is made of

Hosting and transcoding

Each video is stored and transcoded into several qualities for adaptive bitrateAdaptive Bitrate (ABR)Automatically adjusts video quality in real time to match each viewer’s connection speed — smooth playback from 480p to 4K with no buffering.Open definition →, so it plays smoothly on any connection.

CDN delivery

A network of servers close to viewers absorbs audience peaks — a premiere or a liveLive streamReal-time video delivered as it is captured, transcoded and segmented on the fly — webinars, events, broadcasts.Open definition → match.

Player and apps

The web player and, where needed, mobile and smart TV apps, with your brand and no third-party ads.

Protection

DRMDRMEncryption of the video file plus a licence server that issues a per-session key — so a downloaded copy stays unplayable.Open definition → so paid content cannot be copied, and access controlVideo access controlThe rules that decide who may start a video: approved domains, expiring signed links, geo and IP limits, passwords, one-time codes and SSO.Open definition → to decide who watches and from where.

Monetisation and analytics

Subscriptions, payments or ads, and data on what is watched, for how long and where viewers drop off.

Business models: SVOD, AVOD and TVOD

ModelHow the viewer paysTypical example
SVOD (subscription)A recurring fee for the whole catalogueSeries platforms, academies with membership
AVOD (advertising)Free, in exchange for adsFree ad-funded channels
TVOD (transactional)Pay per title: rent or buyFilm releases, single courses, paid events

Many services combine models: a subscription catalogue plus VODVoD (Video on Demand)Pre-recorded video a viewer can start any time — the opposite of live. Transcoded once, then served from the CDN on request.Open definition → or live events paid separately.

Further reading

Denis Konnov

Written by

Denis Konnov Verified

CMO at Kinescope

Denis leads marketing and content at Kinescope, working closely with the platform's engineers. This glossary is reviewed and kept up to date by the team building Kinescope's streaming, encoding and CDN delivery infrastructure.

FAQ

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OTT stands for “over-the-top”: video content that reaches the viewer directly over the internet, on top of the operator’s network, without a cable, satellite or IPTV service. Netflix, DAZN or a company’s own video channel are OTT.

The set of pieces that lets you offer video over the internet under your own brand: hosting and transcoding, a CDN to deliver it, a player or apps, DRM protection, access control and analytics. It can be a complete service or infrastructure you build your own website or app on.

IPTV uses a network managed by the operator — your provider’s fibre and set-top box — and only works inside it. OTT runs over the public internet: viewers watch from any connection and device, without depending on a particular operator.

The three ways to monetise an OTT. SVOD is subscription (a fee for the whole catalogue), AVOD is free with ads and TVOD is pay per title (rent or buy). Many platforms combine them.
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